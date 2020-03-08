Shujaat tells Fazl time not suitable to open new front

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called up JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman telling him that it was not time to open new fronts in the country.

“We should not this time open new fronts in the country, as the country needs your guidance to get out of the difficulties it is confronting. You are son of a great father, who participated in the movements for strengthening the country and he was a great leader,” he told Fazl. “You often in your speeches refer to ‘Amanat Ali and Salamat Ali’. On this, we would talk in detail when I come to Islamabad and find a solution.”