IIU offers languages short courses

Islamabad : The Centre of Excellence for Modern Languages (CEML) at the Faculty of Languages and Literature (FLL) of the International Islamic University (IIU) has offered diploma, certificate and short courses in English, Chinese and Urdu languages. Last date of form and fee submission is March 14.

According to details, the Centre (CEML) offered English language Diploma of 6 months, Certificate of 3 months and preparatory courses of GRE/GMAT/GAT, IELTS and OET.

In English language, specialized courses such as academic writing, report writing and creative writing have also been offered.

In addition, English language short courses of 1 month including English for tourism, English for Lawyers, English for call centers and English courses of various other fields have been offered.

The CEML, at IIU, is also offering Diploma in Urdu of 6 months and certificate in Urdu of 3 months.

It has also opened admissions in Chinese language diploma and certificate. Interested candidates (males) may call on 051-9257916 and (female candidates) may call on 051-9257922 for further details.