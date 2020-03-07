LHC allows laying of power line for Orange Train

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Friday allowed laying of 132-KV transmission line near Jallo Park for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT); however, restrained the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) from making it functional.

The chief justice had previously stayed felling of trees on Canal Road by the Lesco and the laying of the transmission line. On Friday, Lesco’s lawyer requested the chief justice to withdraw the stay order since poles had already been installed up to grid station for the train. He said permission should be granted to lay the transmission line.

The CJ modified the stay and allowed laying of the transmission line conditionally and sought a report on next hearing from the environment protection agency on the effects of the high voltage line.

Civil society member Imrana Tiwana and others had challenged the felling of trees along greenbelt of the canal near Jallo Park area by the Lesco with the permission of forest department.

Petitioners’ counsel Ahmad Rafay Alam stated that the Lesco was undertaking construction of 132KV Ghazi Road (Fatehgarh High Voltage Transmission Line) while poles had already been installed and some portion of the line had been threaded with an outstanding stretch of approximately 2-3km along the canal.

The counsel argued that the felling of the trees was in violation of Canal Heritage Park Act 2013 and also violated fundamental rights of the citizens. He pointed out that requisite permission had not been obtained from Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) before holding auction for the felling of the trees.