Torreira fractures ankle

LONDON: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira faces a spell on the sidelines after he suffered a fractured ankle in Monday’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over third-tier Portsmouth, the Premier League side announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old Uruguayan international was stretchered off early on in the fifth round clash but Arsenal have not indicated when he might return only saying he faces further specialist reviews.
