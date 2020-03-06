close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
AFP
March 6, 2020

Torreira fractures ankle

LONDON: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira faces a spell on the sidelines after he suffered a fractured ankle in Monday’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over third-tier Portsmouth, the Premier League side announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old Uruguayan international was stretchered off early on in the fifth round clash but Arsenal have not indicated when he might return only saying he faces further specialist reviews.

