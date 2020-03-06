Press attaches appointments: ‘Info ministry was asked to provide additional info only’

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has clarified a news item published in The News on March 4 relating to the posting of press officers in Pakistan’s missions abroad. In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said that the story was not based on facts and needs clarification on certain accounts. Contrary to the contents of the story, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has only been asked to provide additional information on its proposal that it submitted seeking formal approval for foreign postings. The required information has been provided. It is further clarified that written test of the candidates was conducted by a highly reputed academic institution of the country. The result of the test has been made part of the summary. Interviews of the candidates were conducted by a Special Selection Board (SSB) which was headed by SAPM on I & B. Secretary Information, Special Secretary Foreign Affairs, Additional Secretary Commerce and Additional Secretary Establishment Division attended SSB’s proceedings as members. Immediately after the SSB meeting final result including marks in written test, PER score and interview score, was compiled and signed by the Chairperson and all the members. This very document serves as basis of the proposal submitted to the highest executive authority for approval of foreign postings.

As for choice of stations, details of all the stations were shared with the candidates and they were asked to indicate their choice of stations. The recommendation regarding station of posting has been carried out keeping in view the overall performance of the candidates as well as the choices offered by them.

The process and procedure adopted for selection by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is in accordance with the prescribed and approved guidelines to ensure that the selection process is completely transparent and absolutely merit-based.

Mehtab Haider adds: The clarifications did not contradict the contents of the story. However, in the story it was also mentioned that there was need to conduct probe for the purpose of maintaining meritocracy in such appointments. This scribe stands by the story.