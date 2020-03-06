Students’ corporal punishment: Mazari asks IHC to direct law ministry to send bill to parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought the law ministry’s response over the implementation of the bill regarding torture of schoolchildren till March 12.

The court resumed hearing of a petition seeking a complete ban on corporal punishment in the educational institutions.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a petition filed by renowned singer and Chairman Zindagi Trust Shehzad Roy to ban corporal punishment of students in schools. Justice Minallah remarked that presence of human rights minister Dr. Shireen Mazari without being summoned by the court was a welcome sign and inquired about progress in legislation on the matter. Dr. Mazari came to the rostrum for her statement. Justice Minallah asked what the court should do; if the children died by torture, who will redress this loss?”

Dr Mazari replied that the court should give its decision to ensure protection of children in future.

The minister informed the court that the federal cabinet had passed the bill in its session on March 19, 2019.

“The Ministry of Law should be directed to send the bill to parliament for legislation,” Shireen Mazari pleaded to the court.

“The court should issue orders; otherwise, the bill will remain pending,” Shehzad Roy said.

“Why the bill is not being sent to parliament,” Justice Athar Minallah asked the secretary of law.

The court directed the law ministry to submit its reply over implementation of the bill till March 12.

Roy’s lawyer argued that it had become a routine to physically punish students in the name of discipline and the media was airing such news on almost daily basis.

He said Pakistan stands 154th on the list related to child rights protection out of 182 countries of the world. The court was pleaded to pass orders in line with the United Nations Convention.

An official of Ministry of Education told the court that ministry had issued a circular to the educational institutions over corporal punishment.

Justice Minallah said he will decide the case in the next hearing and adjourned proceedings until March 30.