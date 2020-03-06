Her opinion

This refers to the letter ‘Her voice’ (March 5) by Hadia Aziz. Currently, the debate on women’s rights has gone viral on social media. In our culture, any explicit expression of love is taken as a taboo, despite its tacit existence like other societies. Even a husband who manifests his love for his wife is dubbed as a ‘slave’ of his wife. Most married persons take it for granted that wives should only comply with their desires and demands. A woman is seldom asked to express her choice. Even her agreement to marry a particular person is solicited as a formality. The women who are asking for their right of choice are also looking after their homes and families and to label them as a ‘Westernised lot’ is not fair.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad