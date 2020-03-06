Journalist Hasan Mansoor passes away at 54

Hasan Mansoor, a senior journalist who worked as a staff reporter for Dawn, passed away at the age of 54 at his residence in Karachi on Thursday.

According to Mansoor’s family, he passed away during his afternoon nap, following which he was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors officially pronounced him dead. He is survived by his wife and their son and daughter.

Born on July 11, 1965, Mansoor started his career some 32 years ago and was associated with reputable media organisations. He had a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Karachi but decided to adopt journalism as his profession.

The family said his funeral prayers will be offered at the Khizra mosque near the Passport Office in Saddar after the Friday prayers and he will be laid to rest at the Mewa Shah graveyard.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali, Governor Imran Ismail, Information & Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and several other politicians expressed grief and sorrow over Mansoor’s sad demise. They prayed for eternal rest for the soul of the departed and fortitude for his family to bear this irreparable loss.

Karachi Press Club Secretary Arman Sabir, President Imtiaz Khan Faran and the governing body members, Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ)-Burna General Secretary Ahmed Khan Malik, President Ashraf Khan, KUJ-Dastoor President Tariq Abul Hasan and General Secretary Arif Khan, and others expressed grief.