PM’s pro-public policies attract people to PTI: MPA

NOWSHERA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Jamshed Kakakhel said that people were joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) owing to the pro-people policies of the prime minister.

He was speaking at a party joining ceremony at Nowshera Kalan on Sunday. Mian Zulfiqar Ali Shah along with his family and relatives announced joining the party.

The lawmaker said that the government had delivered the rights of the citizens at their doorstep and that was why the people were joining the party.

He said that prime minister had to make hard decisions due to the corruption by the previous rulers, which also affected the people. He said that the people would observe its fruitful results after hard decisions, adding, the people had reposed confidence in the leadership of the prime minister. He said that the previous rulers had embezzled the national exchequer and got their children educated in London, adding, they were jailed for the corruption. PTI tehsil president Falak Nawaz Khan, Qazi Wajidul Haq, Malik Aftab Ahmad Khan, Mian Amjad Ali Shah and others were also present on the occasion.