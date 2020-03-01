Measures taken to check coronavirus: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said precautionary and preventive measures have been taken to check coronavirus.

The situation is normal in Punjab and there is nothing to worry about. People should ignore rumours.

He said people attached with medical profession should play their due role for creating awareness among the masses about coronavirus.

He said all segments of society will have to play its due role in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that instructions have been issued to the health department and institutions concerned for the complete implementation on SOPs formulated in this regard.

He directed health department and other institutions concerned to remain alert round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while welcoming Peace Pact between America and Taliban has termed it a giant leap towards peace in the region.

Pakistan government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played a historic role for this agreement and this pact is the victory of peace vision of Imran Khan.

This pact will bring stability in the region and a new era of progress and prosperity will start.

The agreement is a gift for the people of Afghanistan. He said Pakistan hosted millions of Afghani refugees for the years. Today is the historic day for afghan refugees as well.

The peace pact has finalised due to the personal efforts of Prime Minister. The positive role of Pakistan for the peace pact is being largely appreciated in the whole world.

This peace pact will increase trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan and will leave far-reaching impacts on the national economy, the CM said.

And, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of labourers due to blast of boiler in a factory near Chunian.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report from the administration of the incident.