Punjab CM Usman Buzdar condemns anti-Muslim riots in Delhi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned anti-Muslim riots in Delhi, India.

In a statement, he expressed serious concern over the spate of attacks on Muslims’ houses and mosques. He regretted that Hindu goons had made life hell for the hapless Muslims through state-sponsored terrorism.

Modi government is exhibiting worst fascism in the garb of so-called democracy and it is deplorable that RSS goons enjoy the explicit backing of the Modi government, he added. It’s unfortunate that Modi is fiddling while Delhi is burning.

The Modi government must realise that truth cannot be muzzled through violence and torture, he said. He regretted that Muslims and other minorities were not safe in India and asked the international community to exert pressure on India to stop the Muslims genocide in Held Kashmir and New Delhi. The international community should wake from slumber and stop the blood-stained hands of Modi government, he added.