Prize distribution ceremony

Rawalpindi : To commend the consistent efforts of students who excelled in academic and co-curricular activities during the year 2019-2020, the Annual prize distribution of FG Postgraduate College for women, Kashmir Road Rawalpindi was held in Salma Masud Auditorium here on Thursday.

Dr. SM Junaid Zaidi Executive Director, Founder Rector COMSATS was the honourable chief guest on this occasion. The ceremony started with the recitation of the Quranic verses by Hafsa Muddassar. Beenish Mustafa presented Naat-e- Rasool-e- Maqbool (SAW). College Anthem was displayed on multi media.

In her introductory remarks, Kulsoom Mushtaq said that the prime aim of any sound educational institution is to develop an all-round personality of its students. Encouragement and rewards are an integral part of the process of learning, she added. Today’s ceremony was organised to reward the hard work, dedication and commitment of the position holders in academic and co- curricular activities for the year 2019-2020.

Principal Prof. Rana Arshad Qazi, in her address highlighted the glorious tradition and excellent results of the college, which has produced countless distinguished females over the years. She presented a brief synopsis of the college results in Punjab University and Federal Board Exams. In FA/FS.c Examination college students have secured 99% and 2nd position in Pre. Medical group, 97% in Pre. Engineering group, 97% in Gen. Science group, 95% in Humanities and 97% in BS Programme during the year 2019-2020. Addressing the high achievers, she said that academic institutions achieve their prestigious status due to their Excellence in Academics and Co- Curricular activities. She stressed upon the importance of modern technology in the field of education; Modern age is the age of adding micro credentials or adding nanno degrees in our traditional degrees. Micro credentials can be earned through short, targeted educational offering that focus on specific skills in a particular field.