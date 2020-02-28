Five men involved in killings of four citizens in mugging bids held

The Sindh Rangers on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of five suspected criminals allegedly involved in the murders of at least four people, including a schoolteacher who had come home from Vietnam, in mugging bids in Karachi.

The arrested suspects are Kamran Amjad, Waqar Ali alias Binto, Asad alias Chohta, Sheraz alias Sherry and Adnan alias Addi, according to a Rangers spokesman.

Their arrests were made during a series of raids conducted in parts of the city, including Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Lines Area and Korangi, according to the Rangers spokesperson.

The gang was busted during intelligence-based raids, in collaboration with the police, he said, adding that the arrested suspects were running an organised gang and had been involved in various cases of street crimes, house and shop robberies as well as looting cash from citizens coming out after withdrawing cash and exchanging currency from banks and shops of money changers.

Five pistols were also claimed to be recovered from their possession.

The spokesperson said the suspects during an initial course of interrogation had also admitted their involvement in the killings of four people in separate robbing bids in Karachi, including the murder of Inam Ali on January 31, 2020 in Solider Bazaar area in front of his sister, namely Farheen. Inam Ali was gunned when he resisted a mugging bid at Soldier Bazaar Market.

The tragic incident had taken place when four armed men riding two motorcycles intercepted the 27-year-old man who came out of the money exchange office. The siblings had just exchanged currency from the money exchange office.

The robbers had attempted to snatch Inam’s sister’s purse after which the man had resisted their mugging bid. Subsequently, the robbers had shot at Inam and fled the scene. The deceased was living in Vietnam where he was a schoolteacher and the incident took place a day before he had to leave for Vietnam.

Besides Inam Ali’s murder, the suspects also have admitted their involvement in the killings of three more people for resisting separate mugging bids, according to the Rangers spokesman.

The victims were Imadus Salam and Imran who killed in Jacob Line area on December 28, 2018 and November 19, 2019 respectively, he said, identifying the fourth victim as Taufiq who was killed on Sharae Quaideen on September 30, 2019. The arrested suspects were later handed over to police for legal proceedings.