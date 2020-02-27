Battle for top spot gets momentum in PSL-5: Islamabad, Quetta showdown today

ISLAMABAD: Battle for the top spot gets momentum as Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are set to lock horns in Pakistan Super League (PSL) that springs into action at the Pindi Stadium for the very first time Thursday.

Only run rate separates the two teams that so far have won two matches each out of the previous three matches and a victory on Thursday would separate them on the top with points advantage. Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan has already said that no match in the PSL V would be easier and the one against United on Thursday would be no exception. “Following their loss in the opening match of the PSL against Quetta, there are all chances that United would come hard to avenge that defeat in a double header league. We however are ready for that, knowing well that we have the capacity to raise the level of their game at any time.”

Moin’s son Azam Khan (59) turned out to be an unlikely hero in that particular match where Gladiators chased down 169 runs victory target in the 19th over.

“Both teams have got their strong points. Quetta are defending champions and they have proved on the given day that they can beat any team. We are ready for them and would try not to repeat mistakes that we committed during the first day loss,” United bowling coach Saeed Ajmal said during press talk at the Pindi Stadium a day ahead of the match. The former international off spinner who was later banned for suspect action said United were strong in all departments and hopefully they would not let the opportunity go easily to take the top position on the leaderboard.

“Following first match loss our performance has been on the rise. We have performed rather nicely and hopefully the match on Thursday would be a continuation of that good run.”

Saeed Ajmal said that suspect bowling fears had come hard on the progress of off spin bowlers. “You need verity to get wickets in international cricket if you are an off spinner. Sadly, that variety is not being seen as the genuine part of your bowling armory. So, it is has become difficult for off spinner to work on his bowling.”

He called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organize camps for grooming young off spinners.Pacer Tymal Mills who is part of the fearsome pace attack of the Quetta Gladiator, said his effort would be to contribute for the team so that they could go on to retain the PSL title. “Currently I am only focusing on Quetta’s campaign. I want to contribute for my team in their efforts to retain the title.”

He said that T20 Leagues around the world have taken very important role in the game. “Leagues today are as important as playing for your country or playing international cricket.”