Deceased cop’s family appeals to IGP

LAKKI MARWAT: The brother of a deceased cop in Lakki Marwat has asked to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi to recruit his nephew and provide financial support to the family as his brother died of cardia arrest while on police duty.

Najibullah, a resident of Nawarkhel village, said that his brother Samiullah was recruited in police department on July 26, 2007 as constable.

He said that Samiullah died of cardiac arrest on November 5, 2010, while he was on duty. He said that the police department and medical reports had confirmed the incident. He said that his family tried to seek a job for his other brother Attiqullah but he too died a natural death.

He said that the police department had neither recruited the deceased son nor provided any financial help to his family.

He appealed to the high-ups of the police department to provide financial support and appoint son of the deceased policeman on any post in the department on the quota of deceased employees’ sons.