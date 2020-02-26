The retired

Our understanding of our subjection to what we call rule of law helps us treasure our society, and true justice helps create an ethical and positive society. Unfortunately, we see that Pakistani society is moving away both from rule of law and true justice.

If the highest destination decides to repeatedly rehire dead woods then they should not lament about the reign of totalitarianism, organizational chaos, lethargy and the rise of tyranny within organizations because we’ve asked for it. Had there been rule of law and true justice in this society the chosen few would not have been rehired rather repeatedly after their retirement. Let us pray for the machinery of this state of Pakistan. Let us pray for all our ministers, for all our members of parliament, for all our officers of the court, among others in power and authority, to use their power, authority and privileges to make certain that the state stays subject to rule of law and true justice.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad