Minister says cadet college to be set up in Orakzai

HANGU: Provincial Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan has said that a cadet college with a cost of Rs2.5 billion would be established in Orakzai district within a year.

He was addressing a public gathering after inauguration of the Orakzai Sports and Culture festival.

The minister said that all the commitments made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be materialized. He said that all the students of the government schools and private schools would be given a stipend of Rs1000 per month. He said that the parents of the students enrolled in the schools would only be entitled to get the ‘Insaf Card’, adding, the education department had been making hectic efforts to impart quality education to the students. He said that the boundary walls would be established around all the schools and furniture would be provided. The minister said that the government would also provide solar system to each and every school to avoid further suffering from electricity load-shedding. He said that teachers transfer would be banned for at least two years in order to impart quality education to students.

He said that the dilapidated schools’ buildings would be reconstructed and added that the Teacher-parent Committee would be constituted in each school for which the government would allocate a grant of Rs100 million.