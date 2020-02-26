Faulty sewerage irks Gulberg No-III residents

PESHAWAR: The residents of the Sarhad Street in Gulberg No-III on Tuesday asked the provincial government to fix the faulty sewerage system in their locality.

Inayatullah, Noorul Amin, Imran Khan, Gohar Khan, Aman Khan, Saeed Khan and others said that they had been facing the problem of poor sewerage since 2008 but none of the elected members of this constituency had bothered to resolve it.

They said that during rainy season the sewerage water inundated the street and houses to an extent that the residents could not go to mosques, offices and businesses and children to schools. “Earlier the rainwater used to submerge our houses and the entire street but now the sewerage line is full of garbage and choked,” Imran Khan said. They said that most of the dwellers were now compelled to think of selling their native abodes and shifting to other areas. They complained that no development scheme had been carried out in the locality for the last 10 years despite the fact that two MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been elected from this constituency. They said that they had met former MPA Arif Yousaf time and again but he did not bother to solve the problem. They added that residents had also apprised the sitting MPA Wajid Khan but he too turned a blind eye to the issue.