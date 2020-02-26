Multan Sultans play Peshawar Zalmi today

Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi in PSL-5 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.Multan Stadium is set to host three matches. The stadium in Multan has so far hosted five Tests and seven ODIs. The first-ever match at the venue was played in August 2001 when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 264 runs.

Meanwhile Peshwar Zalmi players met children suffering from cancer in Multan ahead of their PSL match in the second leg. According to details, Darren Sammy, Hashim Amla, Hasan Ali, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz and other players spent time with kids upon their request.

The minors clicked selfies with Peshawar Zalmi squad, took autographs and wished the team good luck. Skipper Darren Sammy thanked the children on behalf of his whole team.