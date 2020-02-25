Man shot dead outside PHC building

PESHAWAR: A man was shot dead by rivals outside the Peshawar High Court on Monday. An official said Ibrarullah, a resident of Khadrakhel, had come to the city for attending a hearing in the local court on Monday. An armed man opened fire on him when he was on Muhammad Rustum Kiyani Road outside the Peshawar High Court. He died on the spot. SSP Zahoor Babar Afridi later told reporters that the cops outside the PHC arrested the accused.