Confrontation between PCB and police over PSL match passes

KARACHI: Serious confrontation has emerged between Punjab Police and PCB as the former wanted a share in gate passes for PSL matches.

As PCB refused to meet their demand, PCB staff and broadcasters faced harsh attitude of police officials during the matches at Gadaffi stadium in the name of security, well informed sourced divulged to ‘The News’ on Monday.

Informed sources said that Punjab police demanded thousands of tickets and two VIP boxes for their high-ups. The sources said that PCB and Punjab Police officials had a meeting in this regard but the talks failed and hot words were exchanged between the two parties.

Since then, the PCB employees and broadcasters have been facing problems both in entry and exit. They are being sent from one gate to another even though they have entry cards issued by PCB.

A source said that if he went inside, he could go out, but then he would face difficulty in getting in despite having PCB issued card. Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Board and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials faced the same entry and exit issues during the matches on Saturday and Sunday.

The sources said that broadcasters of PSL matches also faced problems in entering and exiting Gaddafi Stadium. The sources said that in the name of the security, Police were targeting PCB staffers.

When this correspondent contacted PCB officials, they avoided commenting but said that whatever issue was there had been sorted out amicably and everything was normal between the two institutions.