Recovering image

This letter refers to the article ‘Positive visits’ (Feb 21, 2020) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The writer has emphasized the significance of the recent visits of foreign leaders to Pakistan. Although, the article was written in the context of UN Secretary General’s visit, the writer has correctly stated that “All those world leaders who are returning from Pakistan with pleasant memories will obviously project the real picture of our country” to the world.

There was a time when Pakistan was considered a top destination by global tourists. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s global image suffered after the 9-11 tragedy. Many countries began issuing warnings to those planning to visit Pakistan in their travel advisories. These successful visits may encourage world leaders to acknowledge the improved law and order situation in Pakistan and update their respective travel advisories accordingly. Let’s hope that Pakistan is able to recover its lost position in the fields of tourism and cultural heritage.

Sabah Uddin Qazi

Islamabad