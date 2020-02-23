Official vehicle stolen from Karachi recovered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An official vehicle of the Sindh Irrigation Department which was snatched in Karachi and later registered fraudulently in Punjab was recovered by the personnel of the Excise and Narcotics Control Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The recovery shows how some of the stolen vehicles from one province are being registered through bogus documents in another province, probably with support from the local authorities.

"A team of the Excise Department, headed by Station House Officer Mohammad Riaz, intercepted a suspicious car and when the documents were checked it was found to be an official car of the Sindh government stolen from Karachi," Azlan Aslam, an official of the Excise Department told The News.

He added that the original number of the car was GSE-062. The FIR in the case was registered on February 10, 2019.

However, an official said, the car was later taken to Punjab and registered it in the Excise Department in a fraudulent way and it was allotted LEB-8979.

The departments concerned in Karachi were informed about the recovery of the car.

"We have recovered six vehicles snatched and lifted from different parts of the country during the last few days on which DG Fayyaz Ali Shah has lauded the performance of the team," said Azlan.