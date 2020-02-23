Platini considers return to football after ban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Platini was banned for four years from football and had to quit UEFA after being found to have taken a $2 million (1.8 million euro) payment from then FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 2011.
The 64-year-old, who lost the chance to stand for the presidency of global governing body FIFA as a result of his suspension, is still fighting to clear his name in the European Court of Human Rights.
“It could be my destiny. I don’t want to go into a club so that means a political matter, a national association, UEFA, FIFA or (professional footballers’ association) FIFPRO, in two or three years so I have time to consider if it’s good for me and if I would be useful,” Platini was quoted as saying on The Times website on Friday.
