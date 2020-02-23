Bn# : London: Michel Platini Revealed On Friday He Is Considering A Return To Football As The Former Uefa President Bids To Restore His Tarnished Reputation Following His Ban From The Game.

Platini considers return to football after ban

Platini was banned for four years from football and had to quit UEFA after being found to have taken a $2 million (1.8 million euro) payment from then FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 2011.

The 64-year-old, who lost the chance to stand for the presidency of global governing body FIFA as a result of his suspension, is still fighting to clear his name in the European Court of Human Rights.

“It could be my destiny. I don’t want to go into a club so that means a political matter, a national association, UEFA, FIFA or (professional footballers’ association) FIFPRO, in two or three years so I have time to consider if it’s good for me and if I would be useful,” Platini was quoted as saying on The Times website on Friday.