Family protests gang-rape

LAHORE : The family of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped in Millat Park police area, protested at Yateem Khana Chowk for justice on Saturday.

The protestors blocked road for every kind of vehicular traffic which created mess. They chanted slogans against police. The protesters said that five persons raped the victim on Feb 18. Police have nominated one person named Adil. They demanded immediate arrest of the five accused persons.