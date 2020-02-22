Ophthalmology conference begins

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Eyecon 2020, which is an international conference of ophthalmology, is being held from February 21 to 23 here.

About 130 national and 14 international speakers are sharing their experiences and giving presentations at the conference. As a part of this conference, a pre congress workshop was arranged at the Department Of Ophthalmology MTI KTH. The theme was “innovations in corneal surgeries” and about 30 senior and junior ophthalmologists took part in it. All the arrangements were made by Chairman Department of Ophthalmology Prof Dr Ibrar Hussain and his team.

Live surgery was performed by Assistant Prof Dr Zaman Shah. This was followed by hand on practice on corneas by the participants. It was a very good opportunity for the ophthalmologists to learn new procedures in cornea.