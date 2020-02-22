Woman’s body found

The body of a woman was found from bushes on the Northern Bypass on Friday. Locals of the area informed the Manghopir police after spotting the body. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later taken to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification. The police said the body seemed to be around four to five days old; however, they were investigating the case from different angles.