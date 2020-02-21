SZABIST Career Fair 2020

KARACHI: SZABIST annual Career Fair was held on 18th February-20th February 2020. More than 68 well reputed national and multinational companies/employers participated in the SZABIST career fair.

Some prominent names include Shan Foods, Yamaha, Faysal Bank, Lucky Knits, Hum Networks, Careem, MoltyFoam, Daraz, KPMG and many other notable names. The Career Fair provided an excellent opportunity for participating companies to connect with fresh, energetic talent and position themselves as preferred employers.

The three day event served the opportunity for students to be aware of different companies and apply for jobs. The atmosphere was vibrant and charged with recruitment activities such as CV screening, on-spot interviews, career / CV advice, and hiring for trainee programs / internships, projects, brand ambassadorships and so forth was taking place on all three days.***