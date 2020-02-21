Police arrest Class-IV employee in Mardan shooting

TAKHTBHAI: The police have arrested a Class-IV employee who confessed during interrogation that he had provided a pistol to the attacker before a recent encounter at the Mardan courts.

Speaking to the media, District Police Officer Mardan Sajjad Khan said that soon after the encounter the police started investigations to find out the accomplice who provided pistol to the assassin in the court premises. He said that the police arrested a Class-IV employee working as a naib qasid, who confessed during interrogation that he had provided the pistol to the hired assassin after getting paid Rs30,000.

It may be mentioned here that an armed attacker shot dead a man, who had been brought from the prison for a court hearing by the police in Mardan. It led to an encounter in which the attacker was also killed by the cops.