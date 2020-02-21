Food authorities seize Indian meat in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: District Food Department has seized a huge quantity of contaminated Indian meat being transported from Lahore and arrested four accused here on Thursday.

“We are not sure whether this unhygienic meat – smuggled to Lahore first through Wagah boarder and then transported to various parts of country – is Hilal or Haram,” Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan told reporters. He said that on a tip-off that Indian unhygienic meat, liver and offal were being transported there from Lahore, they intercepted several passenger vehicles at Lorry Adda and seized dozens of mega freight packets.

Sultan said that his department would also launch a crackdown against butchers selling Indian meat there. “We have dispatched samples of the seized meat for laboratory analysis,” he said. The assistant food controller said that those that meat was transported in ordinary passenger vehicles and could cause an outbreak of epidemics. He said the arrestees used to supply the contaminated meat to butchers on a meagre amount.