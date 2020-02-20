UK high court judge visits LHC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Justice Maura McGowan, judge of High Court of England and Wales, on Wednesday visited the Lahore High Court (LHC). The distinguished guest also met with LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh. The chief justice hosted a tea party in honour of the visiting judge. All the LHC judges working at the Principal Seat attended the party. Later, the guest visited various parts of historical high court building and the museum.
