FDA to register developers of housing schemes

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Suhail Khawaja Wednesday said the FDA would register developers of private housing schemes for ensuring transparent, organised and lawful town planning system.

Talking to developers of different private housing schemes in a meeting, Khawaja said the FDA governing body had given the approval for the matter of registration of developers of private housing schemes and this work had been started immediately.

Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, Director Town Planning FDA Mehr Ayub, Deputy Director Raheel Zafar, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present.

He said the registration of developers was a useful and significant step to control the mushroom growth of illegal and unapproved housing schemes.

He said no developer could establish housing scheme without registration with FDA in its jurisdiction. He cleared that the developers of under-process applications of approval of housing scheme would also be registered first then their cases would be considered.

The DG said three categories of registrations have been formed in this regard.

He said developers of housing scheme of more than 600 kanal land would be included in category A and fee of Rs 700,000 had been fixed for registration, he maintained,

Adding, he said the developers of housing scheme proposed to establish on upto 600 kanal land would fall in category B and they would pay registration fee Rs 400,000 while developers of housing scheme below from 600 kanal land would be counted in category C and fee of registration would be Rs 200,000 for them.

The DG said the Director Town Planning FDA Mehr Ayub had been nominated as focal person and he can be contacted for any information and guidance regarding the process of registration of developers.

He said the revolutionary step of registration of developers was in the larger interest of all stakeholders for safe and lawful investment and citizens could be saved from the fraudulent in housing sector.

He said the master plan and land sub division rules would be provided to the developers for their guidance.

DC, CPO INSPECT ANTI-POLIO TEAMS PERFORMANCE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry visited streets of Chak 4/JB Arfa Kareemabad Sargodha Road on the third day of the anti-polio campaign to inspect performance of the teams.

The DC knocked at different houses and asked parents about anti-polio drops.

He directed the health department to monitor the performance of teams in each and every area of the district and no negligence would be tolerated.

Earlier, the DC reviewed performance of polio teams during the DPEC meeting and asked the area in-charges to complete the important task with passion.

He said he himself would continue to check the performance of teams in rest days of the campaign.

The DHO gave briefing on the achievements of day first of NIDs.

The DC also visited Allied Hospital and met with the injured Assistant Superintendent Vaccinator Jaranwala Habib ur Rehman who was injured in road accident after completing anti-polio duty yesterday.

The DC enquired after his health and directed the health officials to give best medical treatment to the injured.

He also announced Rs 20,000 for the ASV. Later, the DC and the CPO held an open court at Arfa Kareemabad and listened to the public complaints. They directed the departments concerned for early disposals of the complaints.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two people, including a young girl, committed suicide here on Wednesday.

Imran Ahmad, a taxi driver of Chak 119/JB (Samana Puli) hanged himself with a ceiling fan at his house over financial issues.

Meanwhile, a young girl of Chak 339/JB consumed poison after exchanging harsh words with her mother and other family members and died at hospital.

34 COPS BOOKED FOR BRIBE: Following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry more than 34 employees of Tandlianwala Police Station, including its sub-inspector Rana Ejaz Ahmad, were booked on charges of receiving bribe from a landlord identified as Fateh Muhammad of Chak 613/GB

According to the complainant, a police team headed by SI Rana Ejaz Ahmad raided his cattle shed and took away a number of cattle heads in a truck.

Later, the police harassed him and received heavy bribe from him but did not hand over his cattle.

The CPO ordered a case against the SI and others.

57 ASIS TO BE PROMOTED: SP Patrolling Police Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad Hundal Wednesday said fifty seven assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of the Faisalabad Patrolling Police would be confirmed in their present rank and later they would be promoted.

The SP Patrolling has submitted his recommendations to the Additional IG Punjab Highways Patrolling Police.