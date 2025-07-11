Solar overtakes nuclear as EU’s main power source

A worker kneels by one of the solar cell panels over the water surface of Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand April 8, 2021. Picture taken April 8, 2021 with a drone. — Reuters

PARIS: Solar power has overtaken nuclear energy to become the leading source of electricity in the European Union for the first time, a new report has revealed.

The findings, shared by UK-based energy think tank Ember, show that solar panels produced 22.1 percent of the EU’s electricity in June — just ahead of nuclear power, which stood at 21.8 percent.

That placed it ahead of nuclear power on 21.8 percent and wind turbines on 15.8 percent, according to the British-based institution. Gas accounted for 14.4 percent and hydropower 12.8 percent.

Ember said that at least 13 countries broke their national record for solar power production.

Wind power production also hit a new record for Europe, and coal has never accounted for such a low share of Europe’s electricity output — Ember estimated it at 6.1 percent across the continent, down from 8.8 percent in 2024.

But with demand for electricity rising, the use of coal in the first half of 2025 was still higher than in the same period in 2024, Ember said. Electricity demand in the first six months was more than two percent higher than last year.