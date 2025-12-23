King Charles Christmas speech 2025 will come with new twist

King Charles’s upcoming Christmas speech is going to have a fresh change.

His Majesty, who is currently getting treated for cancer, will not record his speech available through VR headsets.

An insider said: “We have a great tradition of embracing new technologies from the very start of the Royal Christmas message and are always looking to reach out to new audiences.”

This comes as King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, Silver Jubilee address was recorded in 3D in 2012.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “We wanted to do something a bit different and special in this Jubilee year, so doing it for the first time in 3D seemed a good thing, technology wise, to do. The Queen absolutely agreed straight away there was no need for convincing at all, she was absolutely ready to embrace something new in this year.”

The monarch, who is expected to address the public in a Christmas broadcast as per annual tradition, had received a devastating news of the attacks on Bondi Beach in Australia, for which he was left “appalled and saddened”.

Christmas speech made by the monarch is usually written and pre-recorded before the big day. However, as the attacks in Australia emerged, royal experts have suggested that the lack of mention of the incident, in the country he is also the Head of State for, would reflect badly.

“To remain relevant the King’s festive set-piece has to be responsive to outside events, however awful, that unfurl on the eve of the holiday season,” Sky News Australia correspondent, Tessa Dunlop, remarked.

She explained that since Charles is “well positioned to show leadership in Australia’s hour of darkness”, a Christmas broadcast from a king would “provide balm” to the victims and their families.