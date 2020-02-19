close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Cop martyred in DI Khan blast

National

Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A cop was martyred and two others sustained injuries in a roadside explosion in Kulachi tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday, official sources said. They said that the police van was patrolling in Maddi area when an explosive device planted on roadside went off. As a result, Head Constable Riaz was martyred while driver Attaullah and Constable Shakeel were injured. The martyred and injured cops were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. The funeral prayer for the martyred cop was offered at the Police Lines and was attended by the police officials.

