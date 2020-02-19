close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
CITY PULSE: International media conference

Karachi

 
The Bahria University Karachi Campus’ Department of Media Studies is holding an international conference titled ‘Role of Media in Poverty Alleviation and Promoting Social Justice’ in collaboration with the Association of Media & Communication Academic Professionals on February 24 and February 25. Call Wasif Sajjad (0333-3056964) for more information.

