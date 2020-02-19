CITY PULSE: International media conference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Bahria University Karachi Campus’ Department of Media Studies is holding an international conference titled ‘Role of Media in Poverty Alleviation and Promoting Social Justice’ in collaboration with the Association of Media & Communication Academic Professionals on February 24 and February 25. Call Wasif Sajjad (0333-3056964) for more information.
