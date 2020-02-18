62 burning units of furnaces demolished

GUJRANWALA: The district administration has demolished 62 burning units of different furnaces during the current month. The crackdown was being carried on the directions of the DC. The AC City and Sadar along with police and the Environment Department staff conducted dozens of raids in different areas and demolished chimneys and burning units of the factories for polluting the environment. The raiding parties also seized the motors and other material of the burning units and also imposed fine on dozens of owners for not following the SOPs issued by the government.