PML-N leader blasts govt’s ‘flawed’ policies

BATKHELA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Sunday blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its flawed policies and crippling the country's economy.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the wedding ceremony of Dr Tariq Salim in Totakan village here. He said the poor people and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily commodities in the country and joblessness. He said that the families of Sharif Brothers were being harassed and victimized through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which aimed to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of ‘flour and sugar’. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had launched the mega project of the CPEC but the incumbent government created hurdles for the project, he calimed. Regarding the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the PML leader asked as to why the government had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court to stop the probe launched into the embezzlement of fund allocated for the construction of the project.