Unending arrest spree: Pakistani labourers appeal PM Imran to take up issue with ME country

DIR: Scores of labourers from Upper Dir and other areas working in a Middle Eastern country have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help stop the government from arresting Pakistanis without any reason.

“The poor labourers despite having valid visa and documents are being arrested by the country authorities,” Taj Wali, a resident of Upper Dir, who is currently working in a Middle Eastern country, sent massages through social media. He claimed that hundreds of Pakistani citizens had been detained by the government and put behind bars. Taj Wali elaborated in his social media post that most of Pakistani labourers from Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not go out of their residential places due to fear of arrest and subsequent imprisonment. He said hundreds of labourers from Pakistan had been put behind bars in a prison. The labourer complained that they were living in extreme situation and the fear of arrest was haunting them every time. “We cannot go for work and the money we had has ended. We are compelled on take loans from others,” he added. Taj Wali alleged that they had approached Pakistani consulate for help but the staff told them that they should go to Pakistan and ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to take up the issue with the Middle Eastern country authorities.