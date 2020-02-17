ITF Junior Tennis begins in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Some leading junior players from 20 different countries are set to compete in the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior International Tennis Championships 2020 starting from Monday at the PTF Complex.

Players from Azerbaijan, Japan, Hong Kong, Austria, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain, Romania, Nepal, Italy, China, Iran, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, USA, Malaysia, Korea, Sri Lanka and host Pakistan have signed in for the event.

Top eight boys seeds are Garayed Haktan (AZE), Muhammad Shoaib (PAK), Covato Matteo (ITA), Ahmed Kamil (PAK), Oomura Sauta (JPN), Giri Aryan (NEP), Zalan Khan (PAK), and Nergizoglu Tuna (TUR), whereas top four girls are Ren Ke (CHN), Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI), Toglukdemir Mina (TUR), Gonlusen Billur (TUR).