Watson lands to join Quetta Gladiators for PSL 5

KARACHI: Defending champions Quetta Gladiators' star all-rounder Shane Watson on Saturday arrived here to represent his side in the fifth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) which kicks-off at the National Stadium on February 20.

Watson had played a key role in Gladiators' last season's successful journey.

The 38-year-old Queensland-born Watson was received by Gladiators' owner Nadeem Omar and other top officials at the Jinnah International Airport.

“I feel very well, while coming back to Karachi. I did not feel the pressure of long journey,” Watson said.

Australia's leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting and England's Tymal Mills also reached Karachi to join Gladiators, the franchise officially informed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi's spokesman said that their English all-rounder Liam Dawson also joined the former champions on Saturday.

He also did some batting and fielding practice here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre located inside the National Stadium.

Dawson said that he was very happy to become part of Zalmi's squad for the third time.

“I have always enjoyed association with Zalmi. Zalmi are such a franchise where the owners and coaches have no pressure on the players,” Dawson said.

He said every effort would be made to reclaim the crown. For the second successive day, Peshawar Zalmi held their practice session. Their skipper Darren Sammy has already joined the team.

The team will also practice on Sunday (today) at the same venue.

In the opening game of the six-team event on February 20, Gladiators will face former two-time winners Islamabad United.

This is the first time that the entire 34-match event will be held in Pakistan.

The matches will be held in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore which will also host the final on March 22.