Bilal, Faizan make it to Punjab Jr Tennis final

LAHORE: Bilal Asim (SICAS) and Faizan Fayyaz qualified for final of the SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament 2020 after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah on Friday.

In the first semifinal of U-18 category, phenomenal Bilal Asim was up against beat Jabir Ali. Bilal was in sublime form as he played tremendous tennis and powerful shots to put his opponent under pressure and won the first set 6-3. He faced very little resistance in the second set, which he won 6-1. In the second semifinal, Faizan Fayyaz proved too hot for Shaeel Durab as he thumped his opponent 6-1, 6-1.

In girls U-16 semifinals, Zahra Suleman thrashed Mehru Fatima 4-0, 4-0. Zahra was off to aggressive start which helped her put her opponent under tremendous pressure and won the first set 4-0 and she continued the same momentum in the second set and won it with same margin of 4-0.

The second semifinal saw Labika Durab thumping Ashtifila Arif 4-2, 4-0. Labika just faced some resistance in the first set which she won 4-2, while she fully dominated the second one, winning it 4-0.

In U-14 semifinal, Asad Zaman beat Abubakar Khalil 8-2 to make way to the final. The boys/girls U-12 first semifinal saw Haniya Minhas emerged as triumphant against Ameer Mazari as she won the encounter comfortably 8-1 while in the second semifinal, Omer Jawad showed his class and potential against Raja Mustafa, winning the encounter 8-0. In boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Ameer Mazari/Zohaib Afzal Malik thrashed Harris Bajwa/Raja Mustafa 4-0, 4-0 while Omer Jawad/Ismail Aftab overpowered Talha Tarar/Nauman 4-1, 4-0.

The finals of all the categories will be played today (Saturday) while Executive Director Salamat School System Shehryar Salamat will grace the finals as chief guest.