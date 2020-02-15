Animal Farm

Like many others, I fully endorse the suggestion of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. While delivering his speech on the National Assembly floor on Wednesday, Abbasi encouraged all MNAs to read a famous allegorical novella written by George Orwell. The novella, Animal Farm, tells the story of a group of farm animals who rebel against their human farmer, hoping to create a society where the animals can be equal, free, and happy. Pakistan in its present condition is a dead-ringer for the fictional world of the book. There is much about our present malaise that Animal Farm can illuminate.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad