Govt appoints new PSO MD

KARACHI: The government on Friday appointed Syed Muhammad Taha as the chief executive officer / managing director of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), with immediate effect for a period of three years.

Prior to joining Pakistan State Oil, Taha had been associated with Dubai-based consultancy firm, Oasis Energy, K-Electric Limited and PSO. He has over 27 years of experience, essentially in the energy sector both oil and utilities.

For over 6 years starting from 1993 to 1999, Mr Taha worked for Shell Pakistan, Caltex Pakistan and Pakistan Steel Mill at various positions.

Taha has a reputation for successful turnaround experience making the ailing organizations grow by strategic and operational excellence, along with innovative technological solutions, while nurturing the in-house talent and preparing them for the bigger roles.

He has done Engineering from NED University Karachi and MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi.