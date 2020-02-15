Govt appoints new PSO MD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The government on Friday appointed Syed Muhammad Taha as the chief executive officer / managing director of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), with immediate effect for a period of three years.
Prior to joining Pakistan State Oil, Taha had been associated with Dubai-based consultancy firm, Oasis Energy, K-Electric Limited and PSO. He has over 27 years of experience, essentially in the energy sector both oil and utilities.
For over 6 years starting from 1993 to 1999, Mr Taha worked for Shell Pakistan, Caltex Pakistan and Pakistan Steel Mill at various positions.
Taha has a reputation for successful turnaround experience making the ailing organizations grow by strategic and operational excellence, along with innovative technological solutions, while nurturing the in-house talent and preparing them for the bigger roles.
He has done Engineering from NED University Karachi and MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi.
KARACHI: The government on Friday appointed Syed Muhammad Taha as the chief executive officer / managing director of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), with immediate effect for a period of three years.
Prior to joining Pakistan State Oil, Taha had been associated with Dubai-based consultancy firm, Oasis Energy, K-Electric Limited and PSO. He has over 27 years of experience, essentially in the energy sector both oil and utilities.
For over 6 years starting from 1993 to 1999, Mr Taha worked for Shell Pakistan, Caltex Pakistan and Pakistan Steel Mill at various positions.
Taha has a reputation for successful turnaround experience making the ailing organizations grow by strategic and operational excellence, along with innovative technological solutions, while nurturing the in-house talent and preparing them for the bigger roles.
He has done Engineering from NED University Karachi and MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi.