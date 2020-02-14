CEDAW alternative report

Islamabad : Civil Society’s Alternative Report on CEDAW 2020 presented in the 75th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women claims that ‘realities belie the tall claims’ made by the government about the implementation of Convention on the Elimination of All Kinds of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

The Report titled ‘Deeds not Words’ covers women’s critical concerns in relation to their rights as enshrined in the Pakistan Constitution besides responding to the CEDAW Committee’s 2013 and 2019 Observations. It draws attention to key issues emerging since the submission of Pakistan’s Fifth Periodic Report (October 2018). The Report is researched and written by Tahira Abdullah, Naheed Aziz, Maliha Zia and Naeem Mirza and published by Aurat Foundation and Legal Aid Society. Mumtaz Mughal from Aurat Foundation presented the report.

Endorsed by 120 NGOs and alliances, the Report appreciates some progress in women’s rights like enactment of women-friendly laws at federal and provincial levels, including positive amendments in electoral laws but says that for that “much of the credit goes to civil society, human rights activists’ advocacy and proactive initiatives, women legislators, Status of Women Commissions (CSWs).”

The document says that there are signs of regression instead of progression in several respects. “There exist many unresolved issues within the bitter reality that women and girls risk being discriminated against, humiliated, raped, and ‘dishonour’-killed, on any pretext that offends patriarchal and misogynist mind-sets.”

It reports that the national machinery for women’s advancement is not fully functional or effective; illegal 'jirgas' and 'panchayats' continue to wreak havoc with women’s lives and enforcement of positive pro-women legislation is not pursued ‘seriously.’ “National and provi­ncial CSWs – Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Sindh, and provincial implementing agencies (line ministries, Women’s Development and Social Welfare Departments) face financial, administrative and human resource challenges,” says the report while suggesting reinforced planning and communication linkages between MoHR, Parliamentary Caucuses, Commissions, Federal and Provincial Line Ministries, and Civil Society and empowerment of Commissions.