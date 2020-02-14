close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

Jellyfish affect fishing in Arabian Sea

Karachi

February 14, 2020

Large aggregations of jellyfish have been observed in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, seriously affecting major fishing operations in the area.

According to a press statement issued by the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), as the jellyfish have become ubiquitous, fishing operations such as tuna gillnetting have practically stopped in offshore waters, affecting livelihood of thousands of fishermen. Similarly, shrimp and fish trawling in coastal and offshore waters have been impacted, resulting in choking of trawl nets within a short span of time.

