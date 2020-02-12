Students amuse visitors at ‘Open Day’ function

PESHAWAR: The students amused visitors at the “Open Day” function at the City School Hayatabad, junior branch, with different activities through colourful costumes portraying famous cartoons ad stories characters.

One classroom was turned into a “haunted house” for the event which remained the focus of attraction for children. In the dimly lit room, several scary items were arranged, including models of skeletons and different species, especially snakes. The students performed different tasks by taking to the stage turn by turn. They won appreciation from the visitors. The costumes and performance of the little performers added colour to the celebration. The teachers had helped the students to choose suitable costumes to match the characters.

The portrayal of different stories and cartoon characters by students was another attraction. They depicted themselves as Harry Potter, Snow White, Elsa and Anna, Red Riding Hood, etc. Another item of amusement was a magic show wherein a local magician displayed several tricks to the children. At one stall, the students depicted the four seasons through different paintings and costumes. They explained different seasons through a sound system and responded to the questions put up to them by the visitors.

“Both curricular and co-curricular activities are important for the social and academic growth of students. We try to provide students with interesting and important experiences outside the traditional classroom,” said Mrs Saba Tahir, headmistress of the City Schools Hayatabad Junior.