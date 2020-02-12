Education minister pays surprise visits to Lyari’s public schools, colleges

Sindh Minister for Education, Labour & Human Resources Saeed Ghani paid a surprise visit to various schools and colleges in Lyari town on Tuesday morning.

He arrived in Khada Market at 8.25 am and expressed his displeasure over the absence of the principal. He directed the college administration that the morning assembly should be conducted in every college and school on a daily basis and photos and video clips of the assembly should be sent to the Directorate of Colleges on a daily basis.

He added that attendance should be ensured at every school and college of the province. Ghani also visited Nusrat Bhutto College and Ezzat Khan Government Boys Secondary School, Lyari. At the college, he found unhygienic environment, and directed the college administration to maintain cleanliness on the premises, and to solve the problems of the classroom to provide maximum facilities to the students.

The education minister checked the attendance of the teachers of colleges and schools and sought an explanation for absent teachers. He said that at each school and college across Sindh, attendance should be essential on a daily basis before 8.30am.

He applauded the principal of Lyari Degree College for Women for holding an assembly and classes daily. He issued instructions to the Directorate of Colleges to increase enrollment in colleges and schools and to compile lists of schools or colleges where enrollment is low. The minister also sought a report on integrating schools and colleges where enrollment was very low.