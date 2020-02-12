HABIBMETRO Bank To Launch State-Of-The-Art Contact Center in Collaboration with C Square

Karachi: HABIBMETRO Bank is collaborating with C-Square to deploy a state-of-the-art leading omni-channel contact center and customer experience solution, GENESYS, in order to continue offering unparalleled customer experience. This modern and progressive solution is aimed at enhancing efficiency of HABIBMETRO’s impeccable customer service through greater automation.

An agreement was signed between HABIBMETRO Bank and C Square by Mr. Jawad Nasir Qari, Head of ADC & Cards at HABBIMETRO Bank and Mr. Ahsan Mashkoor and Mr. Hassan Shaikh, CEO & CTO at C Square.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jawad Nasir Qari of HABIBMETRO Bank said “Providing the highest level of customer service is of paramount importance to HABIBMETRO Bank. We are working towards continuous improvement in this paradigm through increased digitization of our customer contact points in order to ensure delivery of an even-improved customer experience.”***