Wed Feb 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

SICAS Punjab Jr Tennis begins today

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

LAHORE: SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will formally roll into action from Wednesday at Bagh-i-Jinnah’s Punjab Tennis Academy courts.

The championship will be participated by players from across the Punjab province. Competitions will take place in the categories of boys u–18, boys u-18 doubles, girls u–18, boys u–14, boys u-14 doubles, girls u–14, boys/girls u–12, boys /girls u– 10, boys/girls u– 8, boys/girls u– 6.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik told media that for the development and encouragement of junior players, ten categories have been announced for SICAS event. Asim Nawaz, Director Sports SICAS, will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

