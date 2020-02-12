SICAS Punjab Jr Tennis begins today

LAHORE: SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will formally roll into action from Wednesday at Bagh-i-Jinnah’s Punjab Tennis Academy courts.

The championship will be participated by players from across the Punjab province. Competitions will take place in the categories of boys u–18, boys u-18 doubles, girls u–18, boys u–14, boys u-14 doubles, girls u–14, boys/girls u–12, boys /girls u– 10, boys/girls u– 8, boys/girls u– 6.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik told media that for the development and encouragement of junior players, ten categories have been announced for SICAS event. Asim Nawaz, Director Sports SICAS, will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony.